Kayak sees a 15-fold increase in use of its Boeing 737 MAX filter after recent incidents with model

Kayak, an online travel booking website, has experienced increased usage of its Boeing 737 MAX filter following an incident involving Alaska Airlines’ 737 MAX aircraft. The filter, initially introduced in March 2019, allows users to exclude specific aircraft models when searching for flights.

Kayak observed a 15-fold surge in filter usage between January 6 and the following Thursday, right after a door plug incident on Alaska Airlines’ 737 MAX 9 aircraft. Kayak has enhanced the filter by adding options for specifying 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 models, which are still operational.

The company aims to assist concerned travellers in avoiding 737 Max flights by prominently featuring the filter on its website. Kayak CEO Steve Hafner advises travellers to verify the aircraft type before departure, as airlines may occasionally substitute equipment.