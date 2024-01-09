Loose bolts and poorly secured equipment found during United Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX 9 inspections

In a series of inspections, various issues have been uncovered on United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, raising concerns about the safety and reliability of these planes. The airline reported findings of loose bolts and “poorly secured equipment.” This comes in the wake of a frightening incident involving Alaska Airlines, where a part of the aircraft’s side panel detached mid-flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took swift action after an alarming incident occurred during a flight of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9. A panel on the fuselage came loose while the aircraft was cruising at 16,000 feet during a flight from Portland to Los Angeles. Thankfully, the plane landed safely, and no injuries were reported among the 171 passengers and six crew members onboard.

Responding to the incident, the FAA promptly grounded dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes as a precautionary measure. Boeing, in turn, issued a directive urging all airlines operating this aircraft model to conduct thorough inspections.

United Airlines, a major operator of Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes, revealed on Monday that inspections had uncovered loose bolts on several of its aircraft. The airline clarified that the bolts had been promptly secured, and the affected planes were declared safe for operation. According to aviation news website “The Air Current“, at least five of United Airlines’ 79 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft were found to have loose bolts.

Following the incident with its Boeing 737 MAX 9, Alaska Airlines conducted inspections and reported discovering “poorly secured equipment” in some of its aircraft. The airline did not provide specific details about the nature of the equipment but emphasized that these issues were identified in only a few planes.

The safety concerns have reverberated globally, with Turkish Airlines, Copa Airlines from Panama, and Aeromexico also grounding their Boeing 737 MAX planes for inspections. This indicates a broader impact on the aviation industry and underscores the urgency for a comprehensive investigation and resolution.

In the aftermath of these revelations, Boeing experienced a significant drop in its stock value on Monday. The market’s response reflects the potential financial repercussions for the aerospace giant, as trust in the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX model wavers.