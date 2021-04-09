Dozens of Boeing 737 MAX grounded over potential electrical flaw

Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX aeroplanes prior to further operations. The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.

Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United and Alaska Airlines parked a combined 67 MAXs on Friday, about a third of the MAX jets currently in service around the world.

“We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue. We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions,” the manufacturer wrote in a statement.

.@Boeing recommends operators of some 737 MAX airplanes temporarily remove them from service to address a potential electrical issue. The FAA will ensure the issue is addressed. Passengers should contact airlines about possible flight delays and cancellations. pic.twitter.com/i6r1fcP5RR — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 9, 2021

