Dozens of Boeing 737 MAX grounded over potential electrical flaw

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
189
An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Boeing has recommended to 16 customers that they address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX aeroplanes prior to further operations. The recommendation is being made to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system.  

Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, United and Alaska Airlines parked a combined 67 MAXs on Friday, about a third of the MAX jets currently in service around the world.

We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue. We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions,” the manufacturer wrote in a statement.

Forum discussion: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?p=407080#p407080

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.