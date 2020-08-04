FAA imposes four changes to return Boeing 737 MAX to service

More than one year after the two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, the US Federal Aviation Administration is still not satisfied with the adjustments made by Boeing and recommends four major changes.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday announced it was proposing to require Boeing to make four key changes to the design and operation of the 737 MAX to address safety concerns with the aircraft grounded since March 2019 after two fatal accidents.

The federal agency has issued a draft Airworthiness Directive requesting the update of the flight control software, a review of the display system to generate alerts, a review of some of the flight crew procedures and changes in the routing of some wiring harnesses.

If these measures are in line with those expected for months by Boeing and analysts in the aeronautical sector, the FAA’s announcement comes after several postponements and suggests a possible lifting this year of the grounding of the 737 MAX, the design of which is constantly in question.

There remain some obstacles to the return to service of the aircraft, including a 45-day period of public consultation on the requested modifications and the establishment of new training procedures for pilots.