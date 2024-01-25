FAA halts Boeing MAX 737 production expansion, implements rigorous inspection process for return to service

The January 5 Boeing 737-9 MAX incident must never happen again. Accordingly, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is announcing additional actions to ensure every aircraft is safe. On 24 January, the FAA informed Boeing it would not grant any production expansion of the MAX, including the 737-9 MAX.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has informed Boeing of a production expansion halt for the Boeing 737-9 MAX in response to the January 5 incident, emphasising the need for enhanced safety measures.

The FAA approved an extensive inspection and maintenance process for the 171 grounded Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, allowing their service return only upon completion.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker emphasised increased oversight of Boeing’s production lines and quality control procedures, with actions including capping production, launching investigations, and expanding floor presence at Boeing facilities.

A Boeing Safety Review Culture Report is also underway, expected to provide insights into safety management processes.