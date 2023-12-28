FAA is closely monitoring inspections of Boeing 737 MAX model

In response to recent findings, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is intensively monitoring targeted inspections of Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, specifically focusing on the rudder control system. The objective is to identify any potential issues related to a loose bolt within this critical component.

Working in close collaboration with the FAA, Boeing has issued a Multi-Operator Message (MOM), directing operators of newer single-aisle airplanes to conduct inspections on specific tie rods responsible for controlling rudder movement. The emphasis is on scrutinizing the hardware for any signs of looseness or irregularities.

The FAA is maintaining continuous communication with both Boeing and the affected airlines throughout the inspection process. As part of this coordinated effort, the agency has urged airlines to leverage their approved Safety Management Systems to assess whether any instances of loose hardware have been previously detected. Additionally, the FAA is requesting detailed information on the timeframe within which the prescribed two-hour inspections can be completed.

Depending on the outcomes of these inspections, the FAA stands ready to take further actions. Any discovery of loose or missing hardware may prompt additional measures to ensure the safety and reliability of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

The impetus for these inspections stems from a recommendation by Boeing, following the discovery of a missing nut on a bolt during routine maintenance by an international operator. Subsequent investigations revealed a similar issue on another undelivered aircraft, where a nut was found to be improperly tightened in the rudder-control linkage.