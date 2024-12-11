Boeing resumes 737 MAX production after strike, eyes increased output

Boeing has restarted production of its popular 737 Max jets at its Renton, Washington facility, marking the first time assembly lines have been active since a seven-week strike involving 33,000 workers ended in early November.

The company emphasized a deliberate approach to resuming operations, including worker retraining and addressing manufacturing issues.

Ongoing Challenges and Progress

The 737 Max, along with the 787 Dreamliner, has faced multiple production halts in recent years due to quality control concerns. This latest restart follows months of scrutiny after a panel plug incident on an Alaska Airlines Max in January prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to limit production to 38 planes per month. Boeing is lobbying regulators to increase this cap to 56 jets per month, citing progress in addressing safety and quality issues.