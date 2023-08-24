Boeing faces new problems with 737 MAX planes

Boeing is confronting new problems with its 737 MAX aeroplanes due to a fresh defect. The issue involves incorrectly drilled holes in components supplied by key manufacturer Spirit AeroSystems.

This defect is anticipated to impact the delivery of aircraft to Malaysia Airlines, originally set for the month’s end. Boeing is evaluating whether this problem will impede its goal of delivering 400 737-family planes this year.

While currently thought to affect only a specific MAX model, the company is investigating if older planes might also be affected. The defect is the latest challenge for the 737 MAX, which has a troubled history, including previous installation errors and a lengthy grounding following two fatal crashes. The underlying flight control system issues have since been addressed.