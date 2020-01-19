Boeing discovers new software problem on the 737 MAX

Boeing said on Friday it had discovered a new software error on its 737 MAX aircraft and that it had notified the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The return of this aircraft to the air could, therefore, take even longer.

The issue concerns software that verifies whether monitors tracking key systems of the aircraft are operating properly. Boeing is already working on the necessary updates and is in contact with the American aeronautical authority FAA.

“We are making necessary updates and working with the FAA on submission of this change, and keeping our customers and suppliers informed,” the US aerospace company said in a statement.

“Our highest priority is ensuring the 737 Max is safe and meets all regulatory requirements before it returns to service,” added the company.

Aviation authorities across the globe have grounded the 737 MAX after two plane crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia killed 346 people in the timeframe of five months.

Boeing must first resolve all of the aircraft’s technical issues before the 737 MAX is allowed to fly again. The costs associated with this problem are running in the billions of dollars.