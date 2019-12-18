Around 100 Boeing 737 MAX fuselages are waiting to be assembled, but when?

Around 100 airplane fuselages bound for Boeing’s 737 Max production facility sit in storage at their top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, in Wichita, Kansas, United States. A few days ago, Boeing announced the suspension of its 737 MAX production starting in January 2020. Reason for the suspension is the (re-)certification of the aircraft moving into 2020.

Airplane fuselages bound for Boeing’s 737 Max production facility sit in storage behind Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc headquarters, in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
In September 2019, Boeing stored 100 of its undelivered 737 MAX aeroplanes at the Grant County Airport while it awaits clearance from the FAA and other aviation regulators to return the jet to commercial service. 

An aerial photo shows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at Boeing facilities at the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
