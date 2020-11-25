ANAC approves resumption of Boeing 737 MAX operations in Brazil

Brazil’s Aviation Authority, ANAC, joined the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) today, by rescinding the order that halted commercial operations of Boeing 737-8s in Brazil. Commercial operations for the aircraft type can take place once airlines have met the requirements outlined by ANAC’s order.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t remember, reflect and rededicate ourselves to ensuring accidents like the ones that led to the decision to suspend operations never happen again,” said David Calhoun, chief executive officer of The Boeing Company. “Boeing worked closely with the FAA and ANAC to meet their expectations to safely return the 737 MAX to commercial service in Brazil”.

Throughout the past 20 months, Boeing conducted more than 4,400 hours of testing including more than 1,350 flights. Teams of Boeing mechanics and engineers have established appropriate maintenance processes during storage and are already working to support depreservation activities for the aircraft in Brazil.

GOL is the only airline in Brazil using the Boeing 737 MAX.