Lessor BBAM orders 9 more Boeing 737-800 BCF, takes first position at new conversion line

BBAM takes initial positions for 737-800BCF conversions at Canada-based MRO provider KF Aerospace

The deal takes BBAM’s 737-800BCF total orders to 40

Boeing 737-800BCF deliveries exceed 90

Boeing and BBAM Limited Partnership today announced the lessor is growing its 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) fleet with a firm order for nine more 737-800BCF. The agreement brings BBAM’s 737-800BCF orders to 40 as strong demand for the single-aisle freighter continues.

BBAM will be the first customer to take delivery of a 737-800BCF conversion at a new conversion line set to open next year at KF Aerospace, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider in Kelowna, British Columbia. Last year, Boeing announced it would open two 737-800BCF conversion lines at KF Aerospace beginning in 2023.

“We continue to extend the life of the 737-800s in our fleet and support strong demand from our customers by further growing our 737-800BCF order book,” said John Lynch, Senior Vice President, Head of Freighter Programs at BBAM. “By taking conversion slots at KF Aerospace in Canada, we are delighted to leverage Boeing’s global network of conversion lines to offer our customers convenience and flexibility by being where they need us to be.”

The 737-800BCF is the standard body freighter market leader with more than 250 orders and commitments from 20+ customers to date, and more than 90 deliveries. The freighter carries more payload – up to 23.9 tonnes (52,800 lbs.) – and flies farther – 2,025 nautical miles (3,750 km) compared to 737 Classic freighters.

BBAM holds conversion slots at other Boeing MRO providers, including Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA), an Alajuela, Costa Rica-based MRO provider, and Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services (BSAS) in Shanghai, China.

“Our partnership with BBAM on the 737-800BCF began with an order for three conversions in 2020, and after a series of incremental orders, BBAM is now one of the largest customers for the 737-800BCF with orders for 40 of the type,” said Kate Schaefer, vice president of Boeing’s commercial modifications, engineering & speciality products business. “We are honoured by BBAM’s continued trust in Boeing and are pleased to offer high-quality and reliable conversion capacity across a global network of MRO suppliers, where our customers need it most.”

Boeing has more than 40 years of successful experience in passenger-to-freighter conversions, relying on original design data and a deep understanding of the needs of the air cargo industry to deliver a superior, integrated product, including fully integrated manuals and world-class in-service technical support. Boeing Converted Freighters also come with the advantage of being associated with the industry’s largest portfolio of services, support and solutions.

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 19, 2022