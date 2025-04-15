FAA proposes lavatory latch replacement on Boeing 737s after in-flight incident

The FAA has proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for certain Boeing 737 models after a passenger was trapped in a lavatory due to a failed door latch. The proposed AD would require replacing existing bifold lavatory latches with redesigned versions to prevent future failures. It also prohibits the reinstallation of defective parts.

The issue was traced to plastic latch fatigue caused by material stress and manufacturing flaws. The proposed rule affects over 2,600 U.S.-registered aircraft and could cost operators up to $3.4 million, though warranty coverage may offset some expenses.

Comments on the proposal (Docket No. FAA-2025-0349) are due by May 27, 2025, and can be submitted via regulations.gov, fax, mail, or hand delivery.