Boeing expands capacity for 737-800BCF with two new conversion lines in Costa Rica

Costa Rican MRO provider COOPESA to open two 737-800BCF conversion lines in 2022, the first ones in Latin America

737-800BCF now has more than 180 orders and commitments

As express and e-commerce markets continue to drive strong demand for production and converted freighters, Boeing today announced a new partnership with a Costa Rica-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider to create additional conversion capacity for the 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Boeing will open two 737-800BCF conversion lines with Cooperativa Autogestionaria de Servicios Aeroindustriales (COOPESA) in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The first of the new conversion lines is expected to open in early 2022, with the second anticipated later that year. Boeing forecasts 1,500 freighter conversions will be needed over the next 20 years to meet growing demand. Of those, 1,080 will be standard-body conversions, with nearly 30% of that demand coming from North America and Latin America.

“COOPESA has demonstrated the technical expertise and commitment to quality and execution necessary to help us meet the growing customer demand for the 737-800BCF, including in the Americas,” said Jens Steinhagen, director of Boeing freighter conversions. “Boeing is pleased to have COOPESA join our team of MRO partners as we deliver our market-leading converted freighters to customers around the world.”

“We are honoured that Boeing has chosen COOPESA as a strategic partner to provide conversion services for the 737-800BCF,” said Kenneth Waugh, CEO of COOPESA. “We look forward to helping Boeing meet market demand with the technical quality and skilled workforce that has characterized COOPESA in its 58 years of operation.”

Currently, Boeing converts 737-800 passenger aeroplanes to freighters at three locations: Boeing Shanghai Aviation Services (BSAS) in Shanghai, China; Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO) in Guangzhou, China; and Taikoo (Shandong) Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd. (STAECO) in Jinan, China.

To date, the 737-800BCF has won more than 180 orders and commitments from 15 customers on four continents. In March, Boeing re-delivered the 50th 737-800BCF since entering into service in 2018.

COOPESA is an FAA and EASA certified airframe MRO that serves airlines in the Americas and global leasing companies with highly skilled technical teams led by aviation professionals with broad and proven experience in commercial aircraft maintenance. COOPESA’s capabilities include heavy maintenance, interiors and avionics modifications, paint, and passenger to freighter conversions.

SEATTLE, May 5, 2021