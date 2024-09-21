Boeing completes first flight of UK’s E-7 Wedgetail, advancing RAF’s airborne early warning capabilities

On September 20, 2024, Boeing successfully completed the first flight of the UK’s E-7 Wedgetail, marking a major milestone in the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Airborne Early Warning and Control programme.

The flight took place in Birmingham, UK, where over 100 personnel are modifying three Boeing 737 NG aircraft at STS Aviation Services. This event is part of the test and evaluation phase before the aircraft enters RAF service.

Equipped with the advanced Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array (MESA) sensor, the E-7 can detect and track multiple airborne and maritime threats simultaneously, providing 360-degree coverage. The RAF’s E-7 fleet will operate from RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland, with international collaboration on testing, operations, and development with the U.S. and Australian air forces.

The aircraft is currently unpainted and will soon receive its RAF livery after further flight tests.