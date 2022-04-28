Swiss aviation company Karen SA purchases two Bell 505 helicopters

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced the signing of a purchase agreement with Swiss aviation company Karen SA for two Bell 505s. As part of a strategic investment plan to modernise its fleet, Karen SA will use these aircraft for VIP and commercial flights as well as provide pilot training courses.

“The Bell 505 is well suited for high-altitude environments, which makes it an ideal aircraft for transportation and training in Switzerland and other European countries similar terrain and climates,” said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe, Bell. “We are proud to welcome Karen SA to the Bell 505 family and look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

Karen SA was started by pilot Enzo Carlino in 1999. It is an aviation company that offers a wide range of services such as corporate transportation, helicopter management, pilot training, technical training, and maintenance, repairs and overhaul.

“We are excited to begin operating the 505 and offer this aircraft to our customers,” said Luca Carlino, managing director, Karen SA. “The aircraft will modernise our fleet of Bell 206 aircraft. The Bell 505 provides excellent comfort and performance for passengers and pilots, along with modern avionics. We’d also like to thank Bell’s Independent Representative (IR), Centaurium Aviation. They were very supportive during the process of selection and evaluation of the aircraft.”

There are more than 360 Bell 505s operating around the world, with 65 of those aircraft operating in Europe.

Equipped with the only dual-channel FADEC engine in its class, the Bell 505 is extremely cost-competitive, providing more power in hot and high-altitude environments. Combined with cutting-edge Garmin G1000H NXi avionics and adaptable cabin design, the 505 is ideal for private charters, corporate executives, utilities, public safety, pilot training and more.