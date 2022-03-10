SMARTTECH signs purchase agreement for one Bell 407GXi helicopter

Bell Textron Inc. announced that Mr David Lukes, CEO of SMARTTECH based in Prague, Czech Republic signed a purchase agreement for a Bell 407GXi. The expected delivery is August 2022 out of Mirabel, Canada.

“The dynamic capabilities of the Bell 407 have earned it a reputation for reliability and versatility,” said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe. “The aircraft has unlocked new opportunities for Bell customers and continues to thrill operators across the globe.”

SMARTTECH is a provider of solar and wind power stations in the Czech Republic. Lukes was initially a Bell 505 owner utilising the aircraft for private transportation but is now upgrading to a Bell 407.

“I really enjoy the Bell 407 and what it has to offer,” said Lukes. “The product is reliable and provides a smooth and comfortable ride.”

The Bell 407 offers a robust customer experience with best-in-class speed, performance and reliability. Around the world, there are more than 1,500 Bell 407s in service with 110 aircraft currently operating in Europe. European customers seek out the Bell 407 to fulfil a variety of missions such as public safety, corporate transport and more.

