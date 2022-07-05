Bell Textron signs purchase agreements for 7 Bell 505 helicopters in Europe

Bell Textron Inc. announced today it signed purchase agreements for seven Bell 505 helicopters to European customers, further validating the success of the Bell 505 in Europe and around the world.

Two of these Bell 505 purchase agreements were signed by JB Investments, the longest-operating distributor of light aircraft in Poland. The signing ceremony was held in May at a customer event in Prague with Magdalena Karska, board member, JB Investments, and Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe, Bell.

“The Bell 505 has become a popular aircraft for European operators within the corporate and VIP markets due to its advanced avionics, customizable cabin, and versatility, which make it easy for a weekend getaway or quick business trip,” said Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe. “We are proud to see the success of the Bell 505, and we look forward to adding more European customers to the Bell family.”

“We are thrilled to see the growing interest for Bell products among our Polish customers,” said Magdalena Karska, JB Investments. “Thanks to unique capabilities in its class, we see great potential for the Bell 505 model to be operated not only by corporate but also governmental customers in Poland.”

The Bell 505 is a leading platform with the integration of advanced technology such as the Garmin G1000H NXi and FADEC. The five-seat aircraft is comfortable and provides excellent visibility for the pilot and passengers. There are more than 360 Bell 505s operating worldwide, 65 of them operating in Europe.

With its high-quality design, cost-competitiveness engine, manoeuvrability and customisation options, the Bell 505 can serve as an ideal vehicle for private and tourism purposes, but also can be a tailor-made solution for the public missions of organisations looking for enhancement of their transport, surveillance and secure services.

Prague, Czech Republic, July 5, 2022