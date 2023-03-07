Bell secures wave of Bell 407GXi sales in the UK and Ireland

Bell Textron Inc. today announced the signed purchase agreements for three Bell 407GXi – two in the UK to corporate customers and one in Ireland to Zeus Essential Holding Limited (Zeus), an Irish-owned global packaging solutions company. The signings were announced at HAI Heli-Expo.

Zeus is an innovative packing provider with operations in over 30 countries, including New Zealand, Australia, North America and Europe. The company provides sustainable packing solutions to customers in the industrial and transit, hospitality, retail food service, and agricultural industry.

“As an international business owner, I frequently travel between our locations across Europe and North America. The Bell 407GXi will allow me to manage business needs promptly, all while in a comfortable and reliable aircraft,” said Brian O’Sullivan, owner, Zeus.

With more than six million flight hours and nearly 1,500 Bell 407s across six continents, the aircraft sets high standards for single-engine aircraft with its advanced technical features.

“In 2022, Bell had a successful year in the UK and Ireland. We are proud to support our customers’ needs and requirements in the region. The Bell 407GXi continues to be the chosen aircraft for corporate and VIP transportation across the world. This aircraft combines comfort and speed all while safely getting passengers to their destinations,” said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Commercial Sales.

The Bell 407GXi is outfitted with the new Rolls-Royce M250-C47E/4 turbine engine equipped with two dual-channel FADECs, delivering exceptional hot and high performance, fuel efficiency and the ability to cruise at 133 knots/246 km/h. Garmin’s G1000H NXi Integrated Flight Deck, complete with high-resolution displays and faster processors, offers increased brightness and clarity, faster startup and map rendering, as well as connectivity to tablets and smartphones.

Atlanta, GA, March 7, 2023