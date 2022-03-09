Bell increases presence in Switzerland with sale of three helicopters

Bell Textron Inc. announced today at HAI Heli-Expo 2022 the purchase agreements for three aircraft (one Bell 429 and two Bell 505) to customers in Switzerland.

Centaurium Aviation, a Swiss helicopter sales and acquisition company, has expanded its Bell fleet with the purchase of a Bell 429. The signing ceremony was held at HAI Heli-Expo with Centaurium Aviation CEO and founder, Daniel Borer, and Duncan Van De Velde, managing director, Europe, Bell.

“There’s been an increase in demand for Bell products in Switzerland and we will continue to support our customers in the region,” said Van De Velde. “We are excited that Centaurium is adding Bell helicopters to its fleet, and we’re thrilled to be growing our customer network in the region.”

Centaurium Aviation was announced as the independent representative for Bell in Switzerland in 2020. Founded in 2011, Centaurium supports helicopter pilots, owners and operators with a wide range of services such as compliance and safety management, financing and sales.

“The Bell 429 has an array of benefits that are designed to be tailored to the individual’s need, whether that be for emergency services, public safety or corporate transportation, the 429 provides the perfect solution,” said Borer.

The Bell 429 is one of the most successful light twin helicopters on the market and recently achieved 500,000 global flight hours. It benefits from a large, customizable cabin with seating for up to six, as well as an intuitive avionics system equipped with BasixPro software.

The ample cabin space, large doors and ability to accommodate a wide range of additional equipment make the Bell 429 ideal for adaptation to public safety missions, such as the Bell 429 law enforcement configuration displayed at HAI Heli-Expo.

In addition, another two Bell 505s purchase agreements were signed by Swiss customers, Heli Alpin and Heli Academy. The Bell 505, which recently surpassed a milestone of 100,000 global flight hours since the first customer delivery in 2017, is one of Bell’s most versatile aircraft.

“The Bell 505, equipped with the latest avionics and glass cockpit, is the ideal combination of universal applicability, suitable performance, and low operating costs. The latest technology and the resulting reduced consumption contribute to better energy efficiency of the engine,” said Max Sartory, Heli Academy.

Equipped with the only dual-channel FADEC engine in its class, the Bell 505 is extremely cost-competitive, providing more power in hot and high-altitude environments and superior fuel efficiency. Combined with cutting-edge Garmin G1000H NXi avionics and adaptable cabin design, the 505 is ideal for private charters, corporate executives, utilities, public safety, pilot training and more.

Dallas, TX, March 8, 2022