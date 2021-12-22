Bell delivers four Huey II helicopters to Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bell Textron announced the delivery of four Bell Huey II aircraft to the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) on Dec. 4. The aircraft are part of a Foreign Military Sale signed in December 2019.

The Huey II worldwide fleet of more than 300 aircraft have a combined 1.2 million flight hours. Prior to the delivery, members of the AFBiH Air Force and Air Defense Brigade completed adaptation training at the Bell Training Academy in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are very pleased and honoured to be able to deliver these very versatile helicopters to the Armed Forces of Bosnia Herzegovina,” said Clay Bridges, regional sales manager, Bell. “The Huey IIs will enhance Bosnia and Herzegovina’s ability to perform search and rescue, firefighting, and many other missions. Here and throughout the region, we are seeing the need for helicopters grow.”

Additionally, Bell’s global customer support network, with more than 100 authorized customer service facilities in 34 countries, provides customers with the largest support network in the industry.

