Bell announces delivery of first Bell 505 helicopter to Greece

Bell Textron announced the delivery of the first Bell 505 to a customer in Greece. The aircraft was delivered in August at the Bell Prague Service Center. The aircraft is privately owned and will be operated by Bellavia Ltd. for commercial flights throughout the mainland and islands of Greece for business, VIP, leisure and charter flights. Bellavia will operate and maintain the aircraft under its organisation certifications with pilots and technicians trained at the Bell Training Academy.

“This is an exciting milestone for the Bell 505. We are proud to deliver the first 505 in Greece,” said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Commercial Business, Bell. “The Bell 505 is a unique platform that is fit for any adventure. The aircraft enables tourists to experience the world from a new perspective and see some of its most remote and beautiful places.”

Bellavia Aviation Services Ltd. has operated and maintained Bell aircraft since 1991. The third-generation family business began its operation with a Bell 47 providing more than 3,500 flight hours in fertilising, mosquito spraying and aerial filming. It continued operations with the legendary Bell 206 JetRanger, Bell 230, Bell 206 LongRanger and currently has a fleet of Bell 206, Bell 407, Bell 429 and Bell 505.

“We are thrilled to add another Bell aircraft to our fleet. We take much pride in flying Bell helicopters throughout the blue skies of Greece and continue to enjoy the unparalleled support and advanced technology Bell can provide,” said Rania Belesioti, accountable manager. Bellavia Ltd. “Our clients and associates are granted what they deserve: the safest and highest quality flights over the beautiful lands and islands of Greece.”

Bell has delivered 78 Bell 505s in Europe to customers in Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia, and now Greece. The company continues to grow its international presence with aircraft sales for private and commercial use. In addition, to its broad customer base, Bell’s Prague facility offers regional operators accessible maintenance, repair and overhaul options.

Prague, Czech Republic, Oct. 12, 2022