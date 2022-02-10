Bell 505 global helicopter fleet achieves 100,000 flight hours

Advanced short light single aircraft completes another milestone

Bell Textron Inc. announced today that the Bell 505 achieved 100,000 global fleet hours. Since the first Bell 505 customer delivery in 2017, Bell has completed more than 360 Bell 505 global deliveries, enabling successful missions with the world’s most advanced short light single aircraft.

“Since its entry into service, the Bell 505 continues to impress global operators for its unparalleled performance and capabilities,” said Lane Evans, director, Bell 505 Sales and Support. “This significant achievement further demonstrates our customers’ admiration for the platform and its versatility as it enhances private, utility, training and public safety flights.”

The Bell 505 combines the latest avionics and engine control technology with a large open cabin that provides panoramic views for all passengers. A fully integrated Garmin G1000H NXi avionics suite and dual channel FADEC controlled Safran Arrius 2R engine provide pilots of all skill level with maximized situational awareness and workload reduction to fly successfully in a multitude of scenarios. Combined with its cabin versatility and impressive performance, the 505 is relied on for missions ranging from private owners to public safety and training entities around the globe.

Fabrice Condamine, Arriel & Arrius Programs Vice President at Safran Helicopter Engines said, “We are very proud to see the Bell 505 with our Arrius 2R engine now widely established in the light helicopter landscape. Delivering a best-in-class engine solution, on time, continues to be a top priority for us. We are delighted with the progress of our relationship with Bell.”

Recently, the Bell 505 team celebrated the 60th European delivery to Montenegro Air Force, the first Bell 505NXi sale to Slovakia and delivery to the Indonesia Navy. With worldwide operators from Mexico to Poland and Czech Republic to New Zealand, the aircraft operates in 59 countries.

Fort Worth, TX, 9 Feb. 2022