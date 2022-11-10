Air Zermatt purchases third Bell 429 configured for Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS)

Third Bell 429 aircraft selected for search and rescue operations in Swiss Alps

Bell Textron Inc. announced a signed purchase agreement for a Bell 429 to Air Zermatt. This marks the third Bell HEMS-configured aircraft to operate in the Swiss transportation and rescue company’s active fleet.

“Air Zermatt operates in one of the most demanding environments in the world to perform search and rescue missions,” said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Commercial Business, Bell. “Their acquisition of a third Bell 429 for their HEMS missions is a true testament to their trust in Bell and its aircraft.”

Air Zermatt has continually evolved through its more than 50-year history, growing its rescue operations from one aircraft to a fleet of eleven helicopters. Transport and tourist flights and rescue operations from the simple to the extreme can be carried out with this fleet.

“Bell has always supported our operations with excellent aircraft and support. The Bell 429 is in a class of its own, and continues to offer reliable, superior performance for our search and rescue missions,” said Gerold Biner, CEO, Air Zermatt. “We look forward to adding another HEMS-configured Bell 429 to our fleet and increasing our search and rescue support to the community in the Swiss Valais.”

Air Zermatt utilises the Customer Advantage Plan Premier programme for simple and straightforward maintenance cost plans. The plan provides customers with budget certainty, access to Bell’s rotatable pool of parts and competitive rates when using a Bell-authorised service centre, which are available worldwide.

The Bell 429 is the most successful Bell model in Europe in the corporate, HEMS and law enforcement segments with more than 400 aircraft operating worldwide. With the optimal design for passenger mobility and healthcare emergency services, the Bell 429 has the most cabin space in the light twin helicopter market, with flat flooring and seven-passenger seating. Combined with smooth flight characteristics and high reliability, the cabin can also comfortably fit two litter carriers, another significant benefit for HEMS operations.

Cologne, Germany, 10 November, 2022