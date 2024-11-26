Vietnam receives first five Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft

Textron Aviation Defense has delivered five of 12 Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft to Vietnam’s Air Defense Air Force at Phan Thiet Airbase. This marks a historic step in U.S.-Vietnam defence ties under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, advancing pilot training and regional security.

The delivery of the first of 12 T-6C Texan II ITS aircraft highlights the on-time fulfilment of the inaugural Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme established between the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and the ADAF. Contracted in August 2022, the full fleet of 12 T-6C aircraft is anticipated to be delivered by mid-2025.