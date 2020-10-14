U.S. Customs and Border Protection expands fleet with two more Special Mission Beechcraft King Air 350CER

Textron Aviation announced today it was awarded a contract for the 26th and 27th Beechcraft King Air 350CER turboprop aircraft for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO).

The Beechcraft King Air 350CER is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“These two Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA) aircraft will join a fleet of King Air 350 turboprops used to safeguard the United States as part of the coordinated application of AMO’s aviation and maritime law enforcement resources,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales. “This represents the third and fourth Beechcraft King Air 350CER ordered for AMO in 2020. We are honoured to provide these aircraft in support AMO’s mission of protecting the United States.”

The agency’s aircraft are equipped with a sophisticated array of technology that can be deployed for ground interdiction operations, air-to-air intercept operations and medium-range maritime patrols, including active and passive sensors and an optimised communications suite. The aircraft are operated by skilled crewmembers who employ the mission equipment and coordinate information flow to the ground.

WICHITA, Kan, October 13, 2020