Textron Aviation Special Missions delivers airborne law enforcement fixed-wing King Air 350ER aircraft to Victoria Police

Textron Aviation delivered a Beechcraft King Air 350ER aircraft to Australian aviation service company Skytraders, which will operate and maintain the aircraft on behalf of Victoria Police. The aircraft has entered service.

The Beechcraft King Air350ER is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

The King Air 350ER will primarily support Victoria Police Air Wing (VPAW) and its team of Tactical Flight Officers, who lead airborne law enforcement, training, search and rescue, and extended offshore marine safety missions throughout the state of Victoria, Australia.

“By integrating the King Air 350ER into their fleet, Victoria Police Air Wing greatly enhances the capabilities of the professionals who respond to more than 5,000 taskings every year,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “The turboprop’s unique combination of proven performance, range, speed and ease of operation makes it a trusted platform for large law enforcement agencies like Victoria Police.”

The custom-configured mission package for Victoria Police includes advanced mission management system, ground moving target indicator object detection, Tactical Flight Officer workstations, tactical radios, satellite communications and a data downlink. The extended range King Air is also fitted with optional factory-installed Pratt and Whitney PT6A-67A engines.

“The King Air 350ER will undertake a wide variety of roles and enhance aviation capabilities of Victoria Police. With extended endurance and range, it will complement our helicopters by providing a valuable, uninterrupted observation platform that will support police across the state” said Ashley Bellamy, Aviation Program Director, Victoria Police.

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 25, 2020