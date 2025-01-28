Textron Aviation secures first international sale of King Air 260 aircraft for Canadian military training

Textron Aviation has announced its first international sale of seven Beechcraft King Air 260 aircraft to SkyAlyne and KF Aerospace for the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme. Deliveries are set to begin in 2028, replacing the decades-old Beechcraft King Air C-90B fleet.

The King Air 260 will serve as an advanced multi-engine training platform, preparing RCAF pilots for roles in heavy transport, maritime patrol, and search and rescue missions. Tailored for the FAcT programme, the aircraft will feature advanced capabilities, including NVG-compatible cockpits, TACAN, AOA indicators, and condition-based maintenance systems.

The FAcT programme is a 25-year initiative providing aircraft, simulators, instructors, and other essential training services for RCAF pilots. This sale underscores the King Air 260’s growing reputation as a preferred military multi-engine trainer.