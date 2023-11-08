Textron Aviation receives U.S. Army contract for 3 Beechcraft King Air turboprops

Textron Aviation has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL, to provide Cessna SkyCourier, Cessna Grand Caravan EX, Beechcraft King Air 360, and Beechcraft King Air 260 turboprop aircraft in support of Foreign Military Sales (FMS).

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract, valued at up to $100 million, spans a five-year period and aligns with the Defense Secretary’s directive to streamline the FMS process.

The initial award includes three King Air 360 Extended Range (KA360ER) aircraft, with two destined for the Peruvian Naval Aviation Force and one for the Ecuadorian Naval Aviation. These turboprops will be used for maritime patrol to safeguard the respective Exclusive Economic Zones of Peru and Ecuador.