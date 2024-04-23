Textron Aviation delivers Next-Gen Beechcraft King Air training fleet to U.S. Navy

Textron Aviation has commenced deliveries of its Beechcraft King Air 260 Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft to the U.S. Navy, marking a significant upgrade in training capabilities.

These state-of-the-art T-54A aircraft, replacing the ageing T-44C Pegasus fleet, feature advanced avionics and automation to better prepare naval aviators for their future missions.

The active assembly line in Wichita, Kansas ensures cost-effectiveness and fleet consistency. Additionally, Textron’s affiliate, TRU Simulation + Training Inc., will provide a fully integrated ground-based training system.

With over 7,700 King Air turboprops delivered globally since 1964, Textron Aviation continues its legacy of excellence in aviation solutions for diverse mission needs.