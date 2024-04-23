Textron Aviation delivers Next-Gen Beechcraft King Air training fleet to U.S. Navy

By
André Orban
-
0
23

Textron Aviation has commenced deliveries of its Beechcraft King Air 260 Multi-Engine Training System (METS) aircraft to the U.S. Navy, marking a significant upgrade in training capabilities.

These state-of-the-art T-54A aircraft, replacing the ageing T-44C Pegasus fleet, feature advanced avionics and automation to better prepare naval aviators for their future missions.

The active assembly line in Wichita, Kansas ensures cost-effectiveness and fleet consistency. Additionally, Textron’s affiliate, TRU Simulation + Training Inc., will provide a fully integrated ground-based training system.

With over 7,700 King Air turboprops delivered globally since 1964, Textron Aviation continues its legacy of excellence in aviation solutions for diverse mission needs.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.