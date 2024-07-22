Textron Aviation debuts next-gen military multi-engine training aircraft at Farnborough Airshow

Textron Aviation Inc. unveiled its latest military multi-engine training aircraft, based on the Beechcraft King Air 260, at the Farnborough International Airshow. This new aircraft, designed to modernise military aircrew training globally, will be on display until July 26.
Key Highlights
- Aircraft Features: The Beechcraft King Air 260 offers various factory options, including TACAN (air-to-air), angle of attack indicators, V/UHF radio, digital audio systems, engine trend monitoring, condition-based maintenance, observer/jump seats, passenger mission seats, and full-face oxygen masks.
- Selection and Deployment: The aircraft was chosen in 2023 for the United States Navy’s Multi-Engine Training System (METS) program after a competitive selection process. Deliveries began in April 2024. Canada also selected the aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) under the Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.
- Capabilities: Bob Gibbs, Vice President of Special Missions Sales at Textron Aviation, highlighted the aircraft’s cost-effectiveness, speed, range, and payload capacity, making it an excellent value for military multi-engine training.
- Versatility and Applications: Textron Aviation’s solutions cater to various critical missions, including air ambulance services, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), utility transport, aerial surveys, flight inspection, and special operations. The company boasts over 1,700 Cessna and Beechcraft turbine aircraft in Europe and more than 250,000 aircraft delivered worldwide.
This state-of-the-art training aircraft is set to play a pivotal role in modernising military aircrew training, ensuring readiness and effectiveness in various operational scenarios.