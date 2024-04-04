Textron Aviation celebrates 60 years of Beechcraft King Air series at SUN ‘n FUN

Textron Aviation will showcase an impressive lineup of Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft at the upcoming SUN ‘n FUN AeroSpace Expo, including the iconic Beechcraft King Air series, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Since its introduction in 1964, the King Air turboprop has set the standard for reliability, performance, and versatility in aviation, with over 7,700 aircraft delivered worldwide. Textron Aviation remains committed to advancing the King Air series with cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of customers.