Queensland Police Service orders fleet of Beechcraft King Air turboprops for law enforcement mission

Textron Aviation Inc. announced it has been awarded a contract by the Queensland Police Service for five Beechcraft King Air 360 turboprop aircraft with heavy weight, cargo door and extended range options. The Beechcraft King Air fleet will support the Queensland Police Service law enforcement mission and be based in Brisbane, Australia. Deliveries are expected to occur through 2023.

The Beechcraft King Air is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Cessna and Bell.

“We’re honoured the Queensland Police Service has chosen the Beechcraft King Air to support their law enforcement mission,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “The King Air continues to be selected for a wide range of special mission roles around the world due to the aircraft’s capabilities and reliability.”

The King Air 360 aircraft will be equipped with a gravel landing protection kit and configured in a high-density seat transport configuration.

Endless Special Mission Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special mission operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are preferred for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

King Air leadership

More than 7,700 Beechcraft King Air turboprops have been delivered to customers around the world since 1964, making it the best-selling business turboprop family in the world. The worldwide fleet has surpassed 62 million flight hours in its 58 years, serving roles in all branches of the U.S. military and flying both commercial and special mission roles around the world.