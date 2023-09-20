McCauley introduces high-performance propeller for Beechcraft King Air B300 series

McCauley Propeller Systems has announced the entry into service of its latest C780 propeller designed for the Beechcraft King Air B300 series. This propeller, featuring four aluminium swept blades and a 105-inch diameter, received FAA type certification in July 2023. Installed at Textron Aviation’s Tampa Service Center, the C780 propeller offers King Air customers improved performance, reduced cabin noise, and enhanced efficiency.

Key Highlights:

The C780 propeller offers weight savings of over 50 pounds, boosting takeoff and climb performance. It provides a quieter cabin and cockpit environment for passengers and crew. The propeller offers an extended Time Between Overhaul (TBO) of 5,000 hours or 72 months and includes Textron Aviation’s 4,000 hours or 36-month limited propeller warranty. Customers can have the propeller installed at a Textron Aviation Service Center or Authorized McCauley Service Facility without additional modifications.

Heidi McNary, VP, and GM of McCauley Propeller Systems, expressed their commitment to providing innovative solutions to enhance aircraft performance and stated their dedication to supporting legendary aircraft like the Beechcraft King Air.

The first C780 propeller was installed on a Beechcraft King Air 350 owned by ExecuJet Charter Service, Inc., a private air charter provider based in Florida. Robert Jones, Director of Maintenance at ExecuJet Charter Service, praised the reliability and service of McCauley’s product line, expressing excitement about the propeller’s impact on the aircraft’s performance and appearance.

McCauley Propeller Systems, a division of Textron Aviation Inc., boasts over 85 years of experience in the aviation industry and offers a wide range of propeller models serving various markets, including commercial, military, and personal aviation. Their propellers are known for their excellence and are found on over 350,000 aircraft worldwide.