Gama Aviation purchases three Beechcraft King Air to enhance Scottish air ambulance service

Textron Aviation Inc. has announced a significant deal with Gama Aviation (UK) Limited for the purchase of three Beechcraft King Air 360C aircraft. The agreement, finalised at the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA), aims to modernise Gama Aviation’s fleet and bolster the Scottish Ambulance Service’s (SAS) air ambulance operations.

The Beechcraft King Air 360C aircraft, equipped with cargo doors, are slated for delivery in 2025. These new additions will enhance the SAS’s capacity to provide essential healthcare services across Scotland, including its remote and rural areas. The SAS operates the only fully publicly-funded air ambulance service in the UK, underscoring the importance of reliable and efficient aircraft in their operations.

Bob Gibbs, Vice President of Special Mission Sales at Textron Aviation, emphasised the critical role of the King Air in emergency services, highlighting its performance and operational availability as key factors in supporting the SAS’s round-the-clock mission.

Gama Aviation has been a long-standing provider of air ambulance services to the SAS for over 30 years, with the King Air being a cornerstone of their fixed-wing fleet. Marwan Khalek, Group CEO of Gama Aviation, expressed confidence in the King Air 360C, citing its operational efficiency and suitability for air ambulance missions. The collaboration with Textron Aviation ensures that the new aircraft will be custom-modified to meet the specific needs of the SAS, representing a significant upgrade in pre- and intra-hospital care for the Scottish population.

Textron Aviation’s products are renowned for their quality, versatility, and low operating costs, making them ideal for a variety of special missions, including air ambulance services. This deal reinforces Textron Aviation’s position as a preferred supplier for critical airborne solutions in both government and commercial sectors.