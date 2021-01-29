First cargo door equipped Beechcraft King Air 260C to enter air medical service with Air Archipels

Textron Aviation announced it was awarded a contract by Air Archipels of Tahiti (French Polynesia) for one Beechcraft King Air 260 and one cargo door equipped King Air 260C aircraft. The aircraft are planned to be delivered to Air Archipels in the second half of 2021. Air Archipels currently operates a fleet of Beechcraft Super King Air B200s in French Polynesia. The first cargo door King Air 260 was ordered by Air Archipels and it will be the first to enter service.

The Beechcraft King Air 260 and 260C are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company.

“We’re honoured that Air Archipels has chosen to continue to stay with the King Airs in support of its critical emergency service operational needs in French Polynesia,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “The King Air is the world leader in turboprop special missions because of the aircraft’s unmatched capabilities and reliability. Continuing to be the supplier of choice for emergency services in French Polynesia is a testament to the King Air’s performance when each minute matters.”

Air Archipels carries out 3,000 hours of flight per year, most of which are for medical emergency evacuations. Their new King Air 260C will be configured for the air ambulance mission incorporating a LifePort medical interior.

“Air Archipels operations require a difficult to achieve a compromise between high speed and accessibility on short runways. We are glad that the King Air 260 delivers these unique capabilities. By investing in a renewed fleet Air Archipels chooses to offer the highest standard of reactivity, safety, and comfort in their operations,” said Manate Vivish, CEO for Air Tahiti, the parent company of Air Archipels. 28 January 2021, 10:00 (CST)