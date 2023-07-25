Beechcraft Denali makes show debut at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin

The Beechcraft Denali aircraft is designed and will be manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“The Denali’s clean-sheet and high-performance design is revolutionising the single-engine turboprop market,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Sales & Flight Operations. “Beechcraft turboprops are renowned for their versatility and reliability, and I’m thrilled to unveil the newest member of the legendary product family to the world.”

Textron Aviation recently announced it is bringing the revolutionary Garmin Emergency Autoland system to the Denali. This new feature is being implemented into the aircraft’s development and flight test programme and will be available as a standard feature at the time of entry into service.

Show attendees can view the Beechcraft Denali from Monday, July 24 to Sunday, July 30, at the Textron Aviation EAA AirVenture booth #78.

WICHITA, Kan., July 24, 2023