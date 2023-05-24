Alpha Star Aviation Service to add an air ambulance equipped Beechcraft King Air 360C

At the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) 2023, Alpha Star Aviation Service entered into an agreement with Textron Aviation to purchase a Beechcraft King Air 360C (cargo door equipped) aircraft in support of their air ambulance mission.

Alpha Star is one of the largest air ambulance operators in the region and has been a long-time operator of Textron Aviation aircraft, providing comprehensive medical evacuation and transport services within Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Alpha Star’s current fleet includes two Hawker 900XP aircraft. Alpha Star recently purchased two Cessna Citation Latitude aircraft for ambulance and transport missions. The King Air 360C will be the newest addition to Alpha Star’s fleet.