New Lessor Abelo to acquire 20 ATR aircraft

Deal further demonstrates long-term confidence of financial community in ATR family with firm orders for two aircraft versions

Newly formed Lessor Abelo and number one regional aircraft manufacturer ATR, today announced the signature of Heads of Agreement for 10 brand new ATR 72-600. The leasing company is also to confirm an order for 10 ATR 42-600S (the Short Take-off and Landing, or STOL, variant) previously signed by Elix Aviation in 2019. First deliveries of the ATR 72-600 will start in 2023, while the first STOL version will be delivered at the end of 2024.

Steve Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Abelo, said: “We firmly believe that turboprops are the technology of today and tomorrow and this is why we are investing in the ATR platform. This new deal is further proof of our commitment to create growth and value for regional operators, providing them with the most modern, profitable and sustainable aircraft on the market. As we are looking to expand and become the go-to lessor of turboprops, our strong links with ATR will prove invaluable.”

Stefano Bortoli, ATR Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Abelo is a perfect partner for ATR and a force to be reckoned with in the regional aviation market. With today’s order for 20 aircraft, they demonstrate their long-term confidence in our product family and shine a light on the many opportunities that exist for operators across the globe. The financial community and leasing companies, in particular, have been unswerving supporters of ATR throughout the years, and will keep playing a key role.”

ATR’s new market forecast, unveiled today, shows a strong demand across the world for turboprops over the next 20 years. This appeal for the most responsible and affordable regional aircraft is already confirmed through this new deal, as well as through the fact that the manufacturer has recently managed to place its entire portfolio of second-hand aircraft.

Farnborough Airshow, 19 July 2022