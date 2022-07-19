Japanese carrier ORC signs order for an ATR 42-600

The airline will benefit from increased efficiency and higher standards of comfort and reliability to support the development of local communities in Nagasaki.

ATR, the world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer, and a Japanese regional airline, ORC (Oriental Air Bridge), today signed an order for an ATR 42-600 to further support the airline’s domestic operations in providing reliable essential connectivity in Nagasaki and Fukuoka regions in southern Japan. ORC will also benefit from optimised support from ATR through the Global Maintenance Agreement (GMA) which contributes to reduced operators’ maintenance costs and boosts operations.

Kazuhito Tanaka, ORC Senior Managing Director and Representative Director, says “We will start renewing our fleet with the most efficient, affordable and responsible aircraft in the market. With our ATR 42-600, we are investing in a responsible future in line with our strong commitment to operate in an eco-friendly and sustainable way. Our ATR aircraft will allow us to revitalise remote islands around Nagasaki Prefecture by providing lifeline connections with high efficiency and reliable services thanks to our ATR Global Maintenance Agreement. Overseas travel restrictions will be gradually relaxed. We hope many people visit Japan and enjoy the trip by ORC in the remote island of Nagasaki where some beautiful world heritages are located.”

ATR Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Bortoli, comments “Air routes constitute an essential part of the archipelago’s domestic travel and transportation and as such taking a brand new aircraft with optimised support from the manufacturer is a perfect choice. Our aircraft have demonstrated that they are the right solution to Japan’s requirements, now and in the future. We are pleased to count ORC as one of our new customers and to be able to support them with a common purpose: to provide reliable and sustainable essential connections for communities and businesses from remote places.”

There are currently 15 ATR aircraft flying across Japan. ATR foresees a potential for 100 ATR aircraft operating in Japan in the medium term.

Farnborough Airshow, July 19, 2022