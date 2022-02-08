ATR reports clear upward trend in 2021, gives optimistic outlook

ATR retains leadership in the regional aviation sector

Clear upward trend with 31 deliveries and 35 orders in 2021

Optimistic market outlook due to recovery, innovation and leadership in sustainability

ATR, the world-leading regional aircraft manufacturer, delivered 31 aircraft and secured 35 orders in 2021.

ATR reached a number of milestones last year:

The delivery of 31 new aircraft on five continents and 10 second-hand aircraft

The placement of 35 orders, including Letters of Intent

The introduction of the new Pratt & Whitney 127XT engine series, which consumes 3% less fuel, offers a 20% reduction in engine maintenance costs compared to current engines, and will become standard on ATR 72 and 42 aircraft.

The announcement of Air Corsica as the launch customer of the PW127XT

The delivery of the 1,600th aircraft and the signing of the 1,800th order

The launch of the industrialisation phase of a short take-off and landing version

The signing of a Letter of Intent with Braathens Regional Airlines and Neste to accelerate the certification process of ATR aircraft with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF)

The opening of a fully-digitalised and connected Customer Experience Studio, the first in the regional aerospace sector.

Speaking at the annual press conference from ATR’s new Customer Experience Studio, CEO Stefano Bortoli said: “We have seen a clear upward trend in 2021, with positive signs from a recovering market. This is not only due to improved economic conditions, but also to our response to the challenges imposed by the pandemic. We have continued to invest in our product, offering concrete solutions so that our customers can operate their aircraft with the most sustainable business model. Our teams made a big leap forward towards sustainable regional aviation, with an improved engine offer and by charting a path towards flying with 100% sustainable aviation fuels. All of which contributes to making air services more accessible, and more affordable. That’s the ATR spirit and values: we never stop working towards our goal of connecting people and businesses sustainably in all regions of the world.”

The ATR leadership also expressed optimism about the company’s mid- and long-term outlook. The freighter market is growing strongly, and ATR forecasts demand for 460 freighters over 20 years in the up to nine tonnes category. Passenger to freighter conversions are another part of the cargo business potential: most of the 10 second-hand aircraft delivered by ATR in 2021 have been converted for cargo operations.

ATR also predicts further opportunities by tapping into the replacement market – with a potential of 1,200 turboprops in the 30 to 70-seat category – and further connecting growing markets like Japan, South Asia and Africa, which need to increase domestic and cross-border connections.

ATR is also confident that developments we have seen in the last two years, such as the e-commerce boom and a decentralisation of economic activities, represent a growth opportunity for the regional aviation sector.

These opportunities go hand-in-hand with further decreasing the environmental footprint of aviation. ATR will bring the new, more efficient PW127XT engine to market in 2022. The Toulouse-based manufacturer will also perform a test flight in Spring with Braathens Regional Airlines and Neste, aiming to complete the 100% SAF certification of its aircraft by 2025.

Fabrice Vautier, SVP Commercial, added: “Our core mission is to provide essential regional connectivity. 40% of our operators are serving mainly essential services and 85% of ATR operations are domestic. We expect these percentages to grow in 2022. Covid has accelerated some trends, such as the development of e-commerce and the shift to homeworking. This leads to an increase in demand to travel from smaller airports and creates new opportunities for regional operators. ATR has a significant role to play, offering sustainability, comfort, reliability and unparalleled economics. The combination of these parameters is unique to us.”

Watch the 2021 Highlights video:

Toulouse, February 8, 2022