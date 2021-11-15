ATR powers its turboprop aircraft into a sustainable future with the new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engine

ATR to introduce new Pratt & Whitney Canada’s PW127XT engine to its ATR 72 and 42 families

PW127XT engine series enables 20% reduction in maintenance costs and has a 3% reduction in fuel burn

Air Corsica is launch customer of new engine series

ATR, the world number one regional aircraft manufacturer, will introduce the new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engine series as the standard engine for the ATR 72 and 42 aircraft. The new engine series boasts the latest materials and technologies available on the market, enabling next-level efficiency and extra time (XT) on wing for its aircraft.

The engine sets a new standard for sustainability and operating economics in regional aviation. By using the PW127XT series, ATR’s customers will benefit from 40% extended time on wing, bringing the engine overhaul to 20,000 hours, resulting in fewer events over the lifecycle of the aircraft. This will allow a 20% reduction in engine maintenance costs.

The PW127XT will provide 3% improvement in fuel efficiency from technology injection. It consumes over 40% less fuel versus other regional jets, amounting to a similar proportion of CO2 savings. The engine is compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), in line with ATR’s goal of 100% SAF compatibility by 2025 and helps ATR customers fulfil their sustainability pledges to reach zero-emission aviation by 2050.

ATR Chief Executive Stefano Bortoli explains: “The PW127XT engine series sets a new precedent in regional aviation and is available today. This is a concrete illustration of our belief that an incremental approach is the answer to a sustainable future, whilst helping airlines save costs. ATR delivers the most sustainable and economical aircraft in its market segment and will continue to do so in the years to come.”

To this end, Maria Della Posta, President of Pratt & Whitney Canada adds: “Our collaboration with ATR is designed to serve the needs of the regional aircraft market and continue to extend regional aviation performance. The PW127XT engine’s innovative technology reduces turbine operating temperatures for extra durability and next-level efficiency, delivering 40% extended time on wing, 20% less maintenance and 3% reduction in fuel consumption. The engine is purpose-built to deliver world-class reliability and increased value for ATR 72/42 aircraft.”

With this new engine series, ATR will continue to serve the needs of its customers by reducing maintenance costs and providing them with solutions for a more sustainable future for aviation. To date, ATR has received interest from several operators, including Air Corsica, launch customer of this new engine series.

Dubai Airshow, November 15, 2021