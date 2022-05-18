ATR paves way for next generation of its best-selling aircraft: the ATR ‘EVO’ with hybrid capability

The ATR ‘EVO’ family to be even more economical and sustainable

ATR, the world leader in regional aviation, today announced its plans for the next generation of its best-selling family of regional aircraft by 2030, the ATR ‘EVO’.

The plan foresees advanced design features and a new powerplant with hybrid capability to offer customers the next generation of ATR aircraft. It will encompass innovative technologies to enable significant improvements in performance, economics and sustainability. Incorporating a new eco-design that includes new propellers and enhanced cabin and systems, it will remain a two-engine turboprop that can be powered by 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

ATR CEO Stefano Bortoli, said: “Our next generation of aircraft will be a step forward in responsible flying through further incremental innovation. When it enters the market, the new ATR ‘EVO’ will pave the way toward a decarbonised future for aviation. Key benefits include a 20% overall fuel improvement and 100% SAF compatibility. This means that the aircraft will emit over 50% less CO2 than a regional jet when powered by kerosene. When using 100% SAF, its emissions will be close to zero.”

Fabrice Vautier, ATR SVP Commercial, said: “The ATR ‘EVO’ will be even more economical, with double-digit operating cost savings achieved in particular through 20% lower fuel burn and 20% overall maintenance cost reduction. This means airlines can serve thin routes more profitably, and communities can benefit from more connectivity, more essential services, and more economic development. Our aim is to continue to offer customers and society ever more inclusive and responsible air transportation.”

Stéphane Viala, ATR SVP Engineering, added: “We have issued a Request for Information to the main engine manufacturers for the development of the new powerplant that will combine existing and future generation engine technology. The ATR ‘EVO’ will feature improved performance in terms of time to climb and an enhanced cabin, with increased use of lighter bio-sourced materials. Recyclability will also be at the heart of our new design.”

In the coming months, ATR will work with airlines, engine manufacturers and systems providers, with the aim to launch the programme by 2023.

Toulouse, 18 May 2022