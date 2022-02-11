ATR at Singapore Airshow: Connecting Asia Pacific sustainably and affordably

Leading regional aircraft manufacturer ATR will be showcasing its latest aircraft technologies at the Singapore Airshow from 15-18 February (Booth A-E23).

ATR has recently launched a new engine variant that in the coming months will become standard on ATR 42 and 72 aircraft. The PW127XT will bring down fuel burn and engine maintenance costs even further – respectively by 3% and 20% –, reinforcing ATR’s position as the most economical and sustainable aircraft on the market.

ATR CEO, Stefano Bortoli, says: “In the last 40 years, we have been providing essential regional connectivity to many communities in Asia Pacific, ensuring that they benefit from all the opportunities of a connected world. We will continue to bring the higher edge of technology to regional aviation, whilst making air transport ever more accessible, affordable, and sustainable. The vast majority of the 450 aircraft operated in Asia Pacific before the pandemic have returned to service, and our product will continue to be the perfect platform to connect this vast region whilst preserving its natural beauty.”

ATR will also present its work with Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), as it has just performed a series of ground and test flights with 100% SAF in one engine and is aiming to achieve certification to operate on 100% SAF by 2025. The manufacturer will also be promoting the ATR 42-600S, a new variant of its ATR 42 that can access airports with runways as short as 800m (2,625ft). ATR aims to certify the ATR 42-600S in time for first delivery by the end of 2024.

ATR will also continue to strengthen its position on the cargo market. “In the last two years, people have been increasing their level of online demand for goods. Cargo operators need faster and more sustainable ways to deliver goods to our doorsteps. With our new freighter, conversions of legacy aircraft and quick, temporary conversions of passenger aircraft into freighters, ATR is ideally suited to be an essential part of this growing ecosystem, and the geography of Asia Pacific makes our aircraft even more relevant,” says Fabrice Vautier, SVP Commercial. He added: “We look forward to meeting in-person at the Singapore Airshow with customers, industry partners and stakeholders at what is a premier aviation event in the Asia Pacific region.”

Toulouse, February 11, 2022