ATR announced 29 orders and new engine series at Dubai Airshow, reaffirming its leadership in the regional aviation market

Bringing more value to airlines and demonstrating commitment to sustainable aviation

Launch of new Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engine for ATR family

New orders from Binter, Tarom, Air Corsica and Afrijet

Toki Air set to become first Japanese airline to operate ATR 42-600S

Identifies strong growth potential

On the occasion of the Dubai Airshow, world’s number one regional aircraft manufacturer ATR has once again demonstrated its commitment to setting the pace for regional aviation now and in the future.

With the launch of the new PW127XT engine, ATR confirmed its strategy of offering customers the best value proposition by improving operating economics and sustainability through access to the latest innovations as and when available. Air Corsica, launch customer of this new engine series, will benefit from a 20% reduction in maintenance costs and a 3% reduction in fuel burn.

Fabrice Vautier, Senior-Vice President Commercial, says: “This year’s show has been very much focused on the future of aviation, with sustainability as a goal. Turboprops are already an essential tool to reach the industry’s net zero-carbon emissions target, whilst bringing further opportunities to connect people and businesses. I am pleased to witness concrete signs of recovery from the market with our order announcements and the conversations we have had during the show. The future trends lead towards more sustainable regional mobility and the ATR family of aircraft is perfectly placed to serve this demand, today and tomorrow.”

ATR sees strong potential for growth, as ideally suited to adapt to the changing landscape of regional aviation:

new behavioural trends emerging from the pandemic, as homeworking and the booming of e-commerce, will drive up demand for regional passenger and cargo aircraft;

a replacement wave of over 900 turboprops in the 30-50 seats category will bring further opportunities;

isolated communities living near challenging airfields are increasingly asking to benefit from quick and affordable regional travel and associated economic development;

passengers from all over the world are looking for more point-to-point connections;

and the whole society is calling for aviation to be more sustainable than ever before.

The ATR aircraft are the optimal and most sustainable choice to serve regional routes at the lowest operating costs for airlines, and ATR’s 29 orders recorded since the beginning of the year are a clear testament.

Orders since the beginning of 2021

Over the last decade, ATR has been holding 75% of the turboprop market and 36% of the overall regional market. This year, the turboprop manufacturer has also reached unique milestones: its 40th anniversary, 1,800 orders and 1,600 deliveries. In addition, with 16 aircraft delivered so far in 2021, ATR expects to almost triple the number of deliveries compared to 2020.

Dubai, 18 November 2021