ATR achieves robust growth in 2023 with record sales, deliveries, and services

Leading regional aircraft manufacturer, ATR, has announced robust growth in its 2023 annual results, achieving a 44% increase in deliveries and a 53% rise in sales compared to 2022. The company delivered 36 aircraft and sold 40 new aircraft, achieving a book-to-bill ratio exceeding 1. ATR welcomed 11 new customers, recorded over 100 transactions in the second-hand market, and opened 160 new routes worldwide.

Despite supply chain disruptions, ATR’s revenue surpassed $1.2 billion for the first time since the pandemic. Support and services also had a record year with revenues exceeding $400 million. Asia remains ATR’s most dynamic market, but the company secured orders from Latin American and European customers in 2023. The regional market’s growth is expected in South Asia, South-East Asia, and Brazil.

ATR sees further opportunities in the replacement market due to rising environmental concerns, particularly in Europe, Japan, Canada, and the United States. ATR aircraft offer an immediate solution to reduce emissions compared to similar-size regional jets.

Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, ATR’s CEO, commented on the results and anticipates 2024 as a year of stabilisation, setting the stage for future growth. She highlighted the value of ATR’s products and services, emphasising the fuel efficiency, low emissions, cost-effectiveness, and versatility of their turboprops.