The Antonov An-225 is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

The legendary cargo-transporter aircraft An-225 ‘Mriya’, is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator courtesy of a collaboration between iniBuilds, Microsoft and the Antonov company.

The release is scheduled on the first anniversary of the real-world plane’s destruction, on 27th February 2023.

The An-225 was damaged in February 2022 during battles between Russian occupation forces and the armed forces of Ukraine at its home airport in Hostomel, near Kyiv.

Dmitry Antonov, the An-225 chief pilot, made a few flights with the An-225 Mriya in the simulator and expressed his emotion:

“Today I am happy to welcome you aboard the world’s largest transport aircraft An-225 “Mriya” in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game! We are very grateful to everyone who helps us recover this glorious giant. I sincerely wish you to enjoy the beautiful and unique feeling of flying, when it is in your hands that an unparalleled powerful bird comes to life, which feels so beautiful, light and graceful in the sky!” Dmitry said.

The initiative has a good reason: for each aircraft sold in flight simulation software, the profit will be used in favour of rebuilding the iconic aircraft that was destroyed.

??Mriya came alive in the Microsoft Flight Simulator (@MSFSofficial) game! https://t.co/D7aIljVCSg — ANTONOV Company ?? (@AntonovCompany) February 2, 2023