Airbus reports strong FY2023 results and issues optimistic 2024 guidance

Airplane manufacturer Airbus has announced its consolidated Full-Year (FY) 2023 financial results, showcasing robust performance across its various segments. In a statement released on 15th February 2024, Airbus reported several key highlights:

Commercial Aircraft Deliveries : The company delivered a total of 735 commercial aircraft, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

Financial Performance : Airbus reported revenues of €65.4 billion, with an EBIT Adjusted of €5.8 billion. The reported EBIT stood at €4.6 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) at €4.80.

Order Intake and Backlog : Airbus witnessed a significant surge in orders, with gross commercial aircraft orders totaling 2,319. The consolidated order intake by value soared to €186.5 billion, contributing to a healthy backlog valued at €554 billion.

Dividend Proposals : Reflecting its strong financial position, Airbus proposed a dividend of €1.80 per share along with a special dividend of €1.00 per share.

2024 Guidance: Looking ahead, Airbus issued its guidance for 2024, aiming for around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries, an EBIT Adjusted between €6.5 billion and €7.0 billion, and a Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of approximately €4.0 billion.

Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance amidst a challenging operating environment. He emphasized Airbus’s commitment to investing in its industrial system while advancing its transformation and decarbonization efforts.

The company’s achievements in 2023 underscore its resilience and adaptability in navigating market dynamics. With a solid order backlog and optimistic outlook for 2024, Airbus remains poised for continued growth and innovation in the aerospace sector.