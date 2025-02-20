Airbus reports strong financial results for full-year 2024

Airbus has reported strong financial results for the full year 2024, delivering 766 commercial aircraft and achieving revenues of €69.2 billion. The company’s adjusted EBIT reached €5.4 billion, with reported earnings per share at €5.36. Free cash flow before customer financing stood at €4.5 billion, demonstrating solid financial performance despite industry challenges.

CEO Guillaume Faury highlighted strong order intake and a book-to-bill ratio above 1, reflecting continued demand for Airbus products. The company also proposed an increased dividend of €2.00 per share, along with a special dividend of €1.00 per share.

Airbus’ commercial aircraft division secured 826 net orders, with an order backlog of 8,658 aircraft by year-end. Airbus Helicopters recorded 450 net orders, and its Defence and Space segment reached a record €16.7 billion in order intake. Despite supply chain pressures, particularly affecting A350 and A220 production, Airbus continues to ramp up output, targeting 75 A320 Family aircraft per month by 2027. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to decarbonization and innovation, with strategic investments in future production capabilities.

Looking ahead to 2025, Airbus aims to deliver approximately 820 commercial aircraft and generate an adjusted EBIT of around €7.0 billion. Free cash flow before customer financing is projected at €4.5 billion. The company acknowledges supply chain uncertainties but remains confident in its ability to sustain growth and profitability. The integration of certain Spirit AeroSystems work packages is expected to have a broadly neutral impact on EBIT but a slight negative effect on free cash flow. Airbus’ strong financial position supports its long-term strategic goals in aerospace, defence, and sustainability.