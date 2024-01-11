Record number of aircraft ordered from Airbus in 2023

Despite facing a complex operating environment, Airbus has reported a stellar performance in 2023, showcasing significant growth in both deliveries and orders for its commercial aircraft. The company delivered 735 commercial aircraft to 87 customers worldwide, marking an impressive 11% increase compared to the previous year. This achievement is attributed to various factors, including the increased flexibility and capability of Airbus’ global industrial system and a strong demand from airlines for the latest generation fuel-efficient aircraft.

The Commercial Aircraft business recorded a total of 2,319 gross new orders in 2023, with 2,094 net orders, reflecting a strong recovery and acceleration in the market for modernizing aircraft fleets. Among these orders, 1,835 were for the A320 Family and 300 for the A350 Family aircraft. The year-end backlog for 2023 stood at an impressive 8,598 aircraft, underscoring the sustained demand for Airbus products.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, expressed his satisfaction with the outstanding results, stating: “2023 was a landmark year for Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft business with exceptional sales and deliveries on the upper end of our target.” Faury attributed the success to the collective effort of customers, supplier partners, and the Airbus teams, highlighting the increased capability of the global industrial system.

Christian Scherer, the newly appointed CEO of Airbus’ Commercial Aircraft division, acknowledged the unexpected early and robust return of the widebody market in addition to the strong performance in the single-aisle market. Scherer praised the commercial and regional teams and expressed gratitude to customers for their trust and partnership. He highlighted the record-breaking sales of A320s and A350s in 2023, welcoming seven new customers for the A350-1000 variant. Scherer emphasized the positive momentum in travel, stating, “Travel is back, and there is serious momentum!”

Scherer also underscored the environmental impact of the orders, noting that there are now 735 more fuel-efficient Airbus jets in operation, contributing to a lower carbon future. He emphasized the importance of current orders in supporting Airbus in investing in innovative and sustainable solutions for tomorrow.

The full aircraft fleet deliveries for 2023 showcase a balanced growth across various aircraft families. The A320 Family led with 571 deliveries, followed by the A350 Family with 64, the A220 Family with 68, and the A330 Family with 32.

The report also clarified a minor adjustment in the 2022 figures, reflecting a reduction of two aircraft (2 A350-900 AEROFLOT) previously recorded as sold in December 2021. The transfer of these aircraft was not possible due to international sanctions against Russia.